"Profanity-Laced" Shouting Match Erupts Between Kelly, Bolton Outside Oval Office

The White House is back to its old, chaotic ways.

Citing "three people familiar", Bloomberg reports that on Thursday, around the time when the Trump administration was contemplating next steps in the Saudi Arabia fiasco, Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, and his national security adviser, John Bolton, engaged in a "profanity-laced" shouting match outside the Oval Office.

The shouting match was so intense that other White House aides worried one of the two men might immediately resign. Neither is resigning, the people said.

While one possible reason for the argument is which of the two admin officials was more excited to start war in [Insert Country X], Bloomberg said that it wasn't immediately clear what Trump's chief of staff and national security adviser were arguing about, although according to CNN the argument was "over a recent surge in border crossings."

Trump, who was incensed about the rising levels of migrants and threatened to shut down the southern border on Twitter earlier that morning, took Bolton's side during the argument.

It’s not clear if Trump heard the argument, "but the people said he is aware of it."

After the blowup, aides speculated that one of the men might leave the White House given the deep disagreement over the border, while "the fact that the President sided with Bolton, which only added to Kelly's fury."

A White House official said later that tempers had cooled and Kelly was not going to leave. Another declined to comment.