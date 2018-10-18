US Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin Pulls Out Of Saudi Investment Summit

In a succinct tweet, just minutes after SecState Pompeo suggested President Trump give the Saudis more time to come up with an excuse for killing WaPo journalist Khashoggi, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has announced that he will pull out of the Saudi investment conference...

“Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia,”

A very sparse statement, with no indication of "why"...so much for President Trump's "innocent til proven guilty" comments...

Mnuchin's decision follows various global business leaders pulling out and officials from Britain and Europe choosing not to attend the Saudi conference in the last 24 hours.

Oil prices are drifting lower...

MbS will not be pleased.

US equity markets are accelerating lower...

Trump will not be pleased.