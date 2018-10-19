Car-nage: The Rate Of Change Demands Attention

Authored by Daniel Ruiz via BlindersOffResearch.com,

This is a follow-up to my recent Used Car and Truck CPI article. The reason for the almost immediate follow-up is because new vehicle inventories are increasing at an alarming rate.

To illustrate this, consider the chart below which I used during a webcast presentation in early September. On September 5th 2018, new-vehicle inventory levels were 5.78% lower than on January 1st 2018.

In the span of 6 short weeks, the entire inventory draw has disappeared. As of today October 19th 2018, new-vehicle inventory levels are .23% higher than on January 1st 2018 (Most of the increase has taken place in October).

This was my exact concern when I said, “I would take the drop in used car and truck CPI as a serious warning with larger implications to come.”