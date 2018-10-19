Daily Beast: "Dear God, Hillary Clinton. Please, Just Go."

As fresh rumors swirl around a potential Hillary Clinton 2020 campaign, Democrats have a clear message for the twice-failed presidential candidate; you're not helping, please go away, right now.

In an Op-Ed that can best be described as savage, the Daily Beast's Liz Mair makes the case that the "zombie" Clintons have risen from their political graves to reinsert themselves into the national dialogue at exactly the wrong time, as they sashay across the country on a 13-city speaking tour ahead of the most crucial midterm elections in recent history.

The Clintons, it seems, can’t seem to call it quits, even if it means leaving members of their own party cringing and many more voters ready to “headdesk” themselves into a coma. This time, it’s happening courtesy of a pay-through-the-nose-to-see-them rehab tour. Because if there’s one thing America hasn’t had enough of over recent decades, it’s efforts by the Clintons to recast themselves as normal, likeable people, as they cash checks and play the victim . -Daily Beast

It gets better...

Mair reduces Hillary's tenure as Secretary of State, two Senate runs and two presidential runs as "either an attempt to show independence from her husband or to be compensated for his myriad screw ups."She then bemoans the fact that Hillary's latest screw up resulted in "Donald Freaking Trump, the most flawed candidate Republicans could conceivably have run in 2016."

Delusional Hillary

"Hillary remains caught up in the delusion that the only reason she lost in 2016 was because of Russian interference," writes Mair, adding "She does not seem to have fully processed the fact that she lost the electoral college, the only vote that counts. She touts the fact that she got nearly three million more votes than Trump while conveniently leaving out that her tally of the vote still fell well below 50 percent."

Both of the major party nominees in 2016 were so unlikable, flawed and—let’s be candid—unethical that lots of us just couldn’t pull the lever for her even if we couldn’t stand Trump. According to a study from American National Election Studies, the words most associated by voters with Hillary in 2016 were “experienced liar.” Is it logical that she’d want to rehab her image, given all this? Perhaps. Is it possible? No. Do we need to watch her try? Definitely, definitely, definitely not. -Daily Beast

Bad timing, bad message

Mair notes that Hillary's "continual pursuit of limelight and headlines ensures that the image of the Democratic Party remains an outdated, outmoded, and frankly despicable for far too many voters," which "comes at a time when leading Democrats are attempting to focus voters’ attention on the future—2020, and beating Trump—and jostling for the role as the new party leader."

All of this undercuts the Democrats, who are trying to position themselves as the only party which actually cares about #MeToo and survivors of sexual assault - political positioning which is extremely important for the left in the wake of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, and accusations against President Trump.

In short, the resurgence of Bill's rape accusations, thanks to Hillary's decision to weigh in on Kavanaugh, have immeasurably undermined Democrats who are trying to rebrand.

Only sheer partisan convenience could allow someone to insist that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony is credible while downplaying the numerous allegations of mistreatment (and worse) made by women against Bill Clinton. -Daily Beast

And if there is a silver lining to Bill and Hillary's zombie comeback, according to Mair, least the Clintons make other Democrats look good "no matter how unpalatable" any of them are, suggesting that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Cory Booker will look "downright appealing the longer Hillary hangs about."

That said, Democrats' willingness to entertain another round of the Bill and Hillary circus signals that the party is living in the past, instead of focusing on Trump, and that "the party wants to turn American politics into the new edition of Groundhog Day—only with no Bill Murray or actual groundhog."

One of the reasons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been so refreshing isn’t just because the more Democratic Socialist-driven, modern Democratic Party—which is populated to a greater degree by younger voters—wants a younger, more progressive avatar to embrace. It’s also because even Republicans are starting to get weary of bashing the Clintons now; though some of us will undertake it still as a public service. Clinton is like the target you’ve already shot dead-on so many times the paper has gone to shreds. There are few more column inches to be written, but even Fox News personalities have begun to act a little bored when they dive into Hillary-focused narratives these days. -Daily Beast

Summing it up, Mair writes: "It’s time for Hillary and Bill to get off the stage and quit seeking the public adoration they’re clearly never going to get to the massive degree they crave it. Be content, like so many other party elders who turned out not to be winners, in working behind the scenes to help to deliver wins for other, better, up-and-coming, appealing voices."

Zombie movies for Halloween are fun. But whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or neither, there’s only so much zombie politics you can take. That’s what the Clintons essentially offer now—a brain-devouring, egocentric version of Democrat-ism lurching and festering onward, seemingly endlessly. -Daily Beast

Like we said, savage.