Peso Pummeled To 6-Week Lows After Pompeo Comments

The Mexican Peso has quickly extended yesterday's losses following remarks by US Secretary of State that US and Mexico "still have serious issues between them," indicating that they are "quickly reaching crisis levels on migrants at the border."

Mexico Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray responded by noting that Mexican officials take the lead on its own migratory policies.

“What is the essence of our position; it is the respect to human rights, the dignity of people as well as the protection of this migrant group”

Mexico Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says Mexican officials take the lead on its own migratory policies.



“What is the essence of our position; it is the respect to human rights, the dignity of people as well as the protection of this migrant group” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/UBTUjGLrPK — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 19, 2018

This has pushed the peso down to six-week lows...