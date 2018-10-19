Trader: "Well I Think There's A Problem Here"

For those looking for key market inflection points, BMO's Brad Wishak highlights a divergence that was a key tell for recent market action, and may portend even more pain in the coming weeks.

Accordng to Wishak, one place that telegraphed the recent market turmoil was the venerable New York Stock Exchange: the NYSE is the worlds largest stock exchange by market cap (21 trillion) yet "seems to get very little main stream attention for reasons I'll never understand."

And, Wishak adds, "when the largest stock exchange in the world throws up a few negative divergences, I want to listen" for the following three reasons: