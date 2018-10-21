Khashoggi Murder "Grave Mistake" Saudi FM Says As Turkey Prepares To Release Gruesome Killing Details

The non-stop leaking of horrifying details about the murder of Saudi insider-turned-dissident Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate has given the burgeoning diplomatic crisis the cadence of a prime-time network drama, with Turkish President Erdogan and his government displaying a knack for showmanship that's reminiscent of President Donald and the circus that has surrounding the announcement of his Supreme Court picks. And in keeping with tradition, Erdogan announced on Sunday that he will share the findings of Turkish investigators on Tuesday.

The announcement, Erdogan said, will clear up several lingering questions, including the discrepancy between the 18 Saudis arrested by the kingdom for their involvement in the killing, and the 15 members of the "hit team" that were purportedly sent to murder Khashoggi, according to the version of events leaked to the international and local media by Turkish officials.

According to Al Jazeera, Erdogan has promised to reveal the "naked truth" over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that he would make a new statement about the case on Tuesday.

"I will make my statement about this issue on Tuesday at the party group meeting," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. "We are looking for justice here and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth." "Why 15 people came...why 18 people were detained...these things have to be told in detail," Erdogan said.

As one analyst pointed out, this is the first time that Erdogan has set a deadline for the investigation.

"This is the first time that such a senior official, the president, has put essentially a deadline as to this ongoing to and fro of different narrations and leaks," said Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir appeared on Fox News on Sunday, one day after the kingdom acknowledged that its agents had killed Khashoggi in what they described as a botched interrogation. In response to the killing, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has been put in charge of a commission to restructure the intelligence service after 5 senior officials were fired and 18 Saudi citizens arrested for negligence or for having a direct role in the killing.

During the interview, Adel al-Jubeir said the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's Istanbul consulate was "an aberration" and "a grave mistake."

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Jamal Khashoggi: "We want to make sure that we know what happened and we want to make sure that those responsible be held to account." https://t.co/ZNhIXzUPC9 pic.twitter.com/YjrhiGzKBe — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 21, 2018

He added that Saudi Arabia does not know how Khashoggi was killed or where his body is buried. More importantly, MbS had "no knowledge" of the killing, which contradicts multiple reports saying the US intelligence community increasingly believes that the order to murder Khashoggi came directly from MbS. However, Turkish officials said in a recent media leak that they're searching a nearby forest and farmland for his remains.

If investigators did find anything, we imagine we'll learn more on Tuesday. The international community will also be waiting to see if the Turks release the "evidence" purportedly collected by their intelligence service - including an audio recording of Khashoggi's murder that suggests he was swiftly murdered inside the former Saudi consul's office after being brutally interrogated and tortured.