McConnell And Wife Berated In Packed Restaurant; Diners Side With Mitch

A group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Friday night at a Louisville, KY restaurant - however the crowd wasn't having it.

A woman who recorded the incident said that the protester "slammed his fists on McConnell's table and threw food out of the restaurant after accusing McConnell of killing people with his views," according to Fox News.

Video obtained by TMZ shows at least one diner berating McConnell on issues such as Social Security at a restaurant in Louisville. The video starts with him yelling at McConnell and arguing with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao -- to whom McConnell is married. The outlet reported that four men first confronted McConnell. “Oh yeh, why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave our entire country,” the protester tells the couple. As Chao argues with the protester, McConnell appears unperturbed and sips on a drink. But other diners begin yelling at the protester, telling him to “leave him alone” and making shoo-ing gestures. -Fox News

Following the incident, McConnell reportedly thanked some of the supporters, shaking their hands before leaving.

"The Leader and Sec. Chao enjoyed their meal in Louisville last night and they appreciate those who spoke up against incivility," McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement via Fox News. "They hope other patrons weren't too inconvenienced by left-wing tantrums. As the Leader often says, the Senate will not be intimidated by the antics of far-left protestors."

Mitch the magnet

Friday's incident marks the third time McConnell has been heckled by protesters. In June, several protesters at Georgetown University ambushed Chao and McConnell as they left a dinner, which resulted in Chao shouting at them: "Why don't you leave my husband alone?"

The man who recorded the video identified as "Roberto," interned at the Soros-funded "open borders" group, United We Dream.

Georgetown University student "Roberto" — who harassed Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao and Sen. Mitch McConnell — interns at Soros-funded group United We Dream. pic.twitter.com/Xo3Z9kUewN — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 27, 2018

And in July, McConnell was confronted by protesters after leaving a Louisville, KY restaurant.

Instead of retracting into his shell, McConnell tweeted: "I see what they did here. They waited until Elaine wasn’t around. -MM"