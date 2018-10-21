Only 4% Of Americans Consider Saudi Arabia An Ally

Saudi Arabia is still at the center of an international storm of condemnation following the now confirmed murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Even though President Trump has continued to defend the Washington's most important Arab partner, a new YouGov poll has found that only 4 percent of the U.S. public consider Saudi Arabia an ally...

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, views are similarly grim along party lines with 3 percent of Democrats and 5 percent of Republicans considering the Saudis an ally.

When it comes to whether Saudi Arabia is friendly to the U.S., the share agreeing rises to 23 percent. Despite the fact that the U.S. government has sold billions of dollars of sophisticated weaponry to Saudi Arabia, 27 percent of the U.S. public consider Riyadh unfriendly while 15 percent would go as far as saying the Saudis are America's enemy.

Of course, the less politically-palatable title for this post is "96% Of Americans Know Saudis Did 9/11 And Got Away With It"