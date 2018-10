Dow futures are down over 300 points from pre-opening highs (ramped by China's National Team), and back below overnight lows. The S&P is also back in the red but Nasdaq - for now - remains in the green...

Pushing The Dow back to Friday's lows...

The Dow and S&P are both well underwater but the machines still have control of Nasdaq...

With all major indices unable to hold bounces over their crucial technical support levels...