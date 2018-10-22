"Sloppy" Carl Bernstein Says Trump To Declare Midterms Illegitimate If GOP Loses Power

President Trump has discussed ways to challenge the results of the midterm elections if the GOP loses control over Congress, according to journalist and ardent Trump foe, Carl Bernstein.

The Washington Examiner reports Bernstein's Sunday comments on CNN, in which he said that Trump has talked about "a disruption campaign if the results are close but have the Democrats taking control of the House or Senate."

"I talked to people ... in touch with the White House on Friday who believe that, if the congressional midterms are very close and the Democrats were to win by five or seven seats, that Trump is already talking about how to throw legal challenges into the courts, sow confusion, declare a victory actually, and say that the election's been illegitimate," said Bernstein, adding "That is really under discussion in the White House."

Bernstein and Trump locked horns in August after the veteran journalist co-wrote a CNN article claiming Trump had foreknowledge of the infamous Trump Tower meeting, and that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen would attest to that in the Russia investigation.

The article specifically states that Cohen's attorney and Clinton pal, Lanny Davis, "declined to comment" on the report. Weeks later, however, Davis admitted he was CNN's source and backpedaled on the claims of Trump's foreknowledge. Thus, CNN - and Bernstein, were seemingly caught in a lie.

In an attempt to save face, Bernstein claimed that there were multiple sources for the report. Not buying it, President Trump gave Bernstein the nicknames "Sloppy" and "Degenerate Fool" - while Don Jr. called him a "leftist hack" peddling "literal fake news."

Many wondered what Trump meant when he called Bernstein a "degenerate fool." To that end, a 1989 Wahington Post exposé on Bernstein offers some clues - after Bernstein's angry, cheated-on ex-wife published a novel which "portrays a Bernstein-like character as an emotionally empty, self-absorbed, narcissistic man capable of having sex with venetian blinds."

And when ABC Washington offered Bernstein a job as the Washington bureau chief in the 80s, the "power seemed to go to his head," and he was "drinking more heavily," reported the Post.

"I gotta tell you, at ABC, he was just a terrible screw-up. It's awful to say it. It was awful to watch it." About this time, people noticed that Bernstein was drinking more heavily. His life had gone beyond chaotic. While Nora was pregnant with their second child, Bernstein had his now-notorious affair with Margaret Jay, wife of the British ambassador. -Wahington Post

