Brady: Trump's 10% Tax Cut To Be Advanced Only If Republicans Retain Control Of House

If there was any doubt what was the purpose behind Trump's unexpected proposal for a 10% tax cut unveiled over the weekend, moments ago House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, Kevin Brady, essentially explained that it is motivation for republicans to come out and vote in the midterm elections, because while work on the proposed tax cut will begin in the 'coming weeks' it will only be advanced if republicans retain control of the House and Senate. In other words, if Democrats win the House - as most now expect - no tax cuts for you...

HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN BRADY SAYS WORK ON TRUMP 10% CUT TO COME IN `COMING WEEKS'

BRADY SAYS WILL WORK WITH WHITE HOUSE OVER COMING WEEKS TO DEVELOP PLAN FOR 10 PCT TAX CUT FOR MIDDLE CLASS FAMILIES

BRADY SAYS TAX CUT PLAN "TO BE ADVANCED" IF REPUBLICANS RETAIN CONTROL OF U.S. HOUSE AND SENATE IN NOVEMBER 6 ELECTIONS

Separately, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that his proposal for a 10% tax cut for the middle class would be “net neutral” because the administration is "doing other things."

The president explained that the move won’t impact corporate taxes, and refused to acknowledge that the original tax cut was unfairly benefiting wealthy.

Ultimately the point is moot: according to the latest online odds from PredictIt, the probability of republicans holdings the House is about 37%.