US Stocks Blow Through Critical Support, Bond Yields Plunge Below 3.00%

The Dow is down 500 points this morning, practically unchanged for 2018, as all major US equity indices tumbled back below their 200DMAs...

Selling has been extreme all day with TICK negative since the open...

Remember yesterday's early bounce? It's gone...

Having bounced and found resistance at the 50% retracement, The Dow has collapsed back below last week's lows...

Pushing The Dow to almost unchanged for 2018 (and Nasdaq to 6-month lows)...

As all major indices blow through the 200DMA...

"Most Shorted" Stocks are tumbling after the short-squeeze relief rally last week...

Or in other words...

And as stocks tumble, bonds are rallying with 5Y yields plunging back below 3.00%...