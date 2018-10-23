Michael Moore's Dumbed-Down America

Authored by Kurt Nimmo,

Michael Moore had epiphany while on the road to Rome.

The filmmaker lambasted corporate media for placing more emphasis on frivolous entertainment than hard-hitting objective news.

“If you allow rich corporations to buy up and control most of the media, and then put things on the media that are intended to appeal to the stupidity that’s in all of us, you will have a dumb-downed nation,” he said.

Notice the use of the transitive verb “allow” in the above statement. If Moore sat atop the pinnacle of the state, he would decide what corporations are allowed to do business, and those not. Everything else would be run by a bloated, misfiring, inept, and corrupt state.

And who are these dumbed-down Americans, according to Moore? Those who voted for Trump and those who did not vote at all.

If we follow Moore’s partisan-tilted logic, white males are responsible for installing Trump in the White House.

“These are the last days of the dying dinosaur, the old white man who has been making the decisions since the beginning of our time,” he said.

How to make certain another Trump-like candidate never makes it to the epicenter of government?

Get rid of the Constitution, or at least modify.

Doing this, according to Moore, will restore democracy, never mind the Founders were adamantly opposed to democracy and put a Constitution in place to uphold a republic.

Moore wants to take a pickax to Article II, Section 1, Clause 2, now commonly called the Electoral College. Doing so would almost certainly ensure perpetual rule by Democrats. Three of the most populous states—California, New York, and Illinois—would determine the “popular” outcome of national elections.

Not that it matters. Federal elections are manipulated by the ruling elite to make sure only vetted members of the political class are contenders. If you doubt this, take a look at what the DNC did to Bernie Sanders and the Republicans did to Ron Paul back in 2012.

Trump beat this system. It has numerous holes allowing outliers and the disfavored to gain political office as part of the illusion we live in a pluralistic democracy ruled by the people. This illusion is mandatory—it is integral to the above mentioned dumbing-down process—even if it periodically puts somebody in office hated and reviled by the political elite.

Despite hurdles and a deafening chorus of non-objective reporting on Trump during the election, he managed to find his way to the White House. Not because he’s an old white “privileged” male, but because he promised to upend the Deep State apple cart and Make America Great Again. Thus far, he’s done no such thing.

As a superficial intersectional and identity polemist, Moore believes the dumbed-down in America are Trump supporters and troglodyte Republicans, while the enlightened are state and race-gender worshipping liberal and progressive Democrats eager to gut the Constitution.

But here’s what Moore and his comrades either ignore or are so ideologically rigid they cannot accept.

The reason Donald Trump made it to the White House is really very simple : millions of Americans are fed-up with government, its corruption, and service to vested interests, most prominently corporations and international banks, although this is not widely understood.

Unfortunately, they took Trump at face value and believed what he said about America, never mind his obvious inability to process complex political issues or his background as a shady real estate, casino, and hotel tycoon, to say nothing of a supercilious reality TV star who specialized in firing people.

If Moore and the Democrats had their way, Hillary Clinton—the butcher of Tripoli—would be president now. This would have been yet another seamless transition as Obama handed the bloody baton (or cudgel) to Clinton and she continued the secret wars, the illegal and immoral drone attacks, and stoked the flames of war with Russia and China.

Meanwhile, of course, she would dazzle her supporters with endless talk of MeToo-ism and individual rights predicated on gender, skin pigmentation, and political alignment, rights dispensed by the winds of political whim directed by the state.

Beyond the acrimonious and provocative tweets and regurgitation of Fox News talking points, Trump is little different than those he denounces on a daily basis, the “Deep State Democrats” doing the bidding of a financial and corporate elite, the folks who underwrite and steer elections.

Trump is little different than Democrats. He wields the power of the state—stretching the executive out to contorted and tyrannical proportions—to push a flawed MAGA agenda, continue endless wars, same as numerous predecessors, allow the banksters to rule the Treasury and Federal Reserve cartel, and lie about the real condition of a funny money economy and the peril of a shrinking middle class.