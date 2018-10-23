Obama Calls Trump "Tin-Pot Dictator", Takes Credit For "Economic Miracles"

Former President Obama lashed out at Donald Trump on Monday at a University of Nevada, Las Vegas rally, calling the President a "tin-pot" dictator while attempting to take credit for the economic progress made under Trump, reports BuzzFeed.

Speaking to a gymnasium of 2,000 people on the same night Trump stumped in front of roughly 19,000 for Ted Cruz in Houston, Obama - who referred to himself 92 times in 38 minutes - "spent much of his speech on a long defense of his own presidency," saying: "When you hear all this talk about ‘economic miracles’ right now, remember who started it."

"So, when you hear all of this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it. Remember who started it. Come on," former Pres. Obama says to a standing ovation while campaigning for Democrats in Nevada Monday. https://t.co/ZzSxO36xSo pic.twitter.com/7qiL2CzmNB — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 22, 2018

"That is not how America works. That is how some tin-pot dictatorship works," Obama added, two years after he spied on the Trump campaign using a sham dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton.

Obama suggested in 2016 that Trump would require a "magic wand" to bring jobs back to America. "Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What exactly are you going to do? There’s no answer to it," Obama said during a PBS town hall.

BuzzFeed reports that Obama "didn't come to Nevada to make news," because "He's said to be afraid his presence would backfire, give Trump a foil, and energize the Republicans who Democrats hope will stay home in November."

The voters here were happy to see him. The vintage hip-hop act Salt-N-Pepa opened up by dedicating the song “Whatta Man” to Obama. The young Nevada Democratic Party chair, William McCurdy, couldn’t contain his excitement: He’d never met Obama before, he said, and stressed that the former president’s role was to “rally [the] voters.” That rallying is, in Nevada, very focused on young Latinos, who make up the Democrats’ edge here — if they vote. The headliner to that effect was the reggaeton star J Balvin. -BuzzFeed

"If we can’t find a way to activate the largest and fastest-growing demographic in this country, there’s no way we can take our country back," said actor America Ferrera.

Nevada Republican Senator Dean Heller seemed doomed a little over a year ago after he openly opposed Donald Trump in 2016, stating that he was "100% against Clinton, 99% against Trump," (admitting nine months after the election that he voted for Trump).

"The current senator — he doesn’t seem to be willing to stand up to this," said of Heller, avoiding mentioning the senator by name, adding: "He just goes along — even when you get a sense that he knows it’s not right."

That said, Heller now embodies "everything going right for the party of Trump," according to BuzzFeed.

Heller embodies his party: The senator flirted with independence, and Trump openly threatened him into supporting the unpopular attempt to repeal Obamacare. Then Heller spent time with Trump after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, and found his way back into the president’s good graces. He has stopped criticizing the president, started voting with him, and been rewarded by political support. “Everything you touch turns to gold,” Heller told Trump the other day. -BuzzFeed

Add Heller to the list of "Never-Trumpers" to come around over the last two years.