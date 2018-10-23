Vandals Heave Giant Boulder Through Office Window At Rep. McCarthy's Headquarters

Barely a week after a team of Antifa-affiliated vandals defaced a New York City Republican club, two young men were caught on camera vandalizing the Bakersfield, Calif. office of Andrew McCarthy, the House whip and second most powerful GOP leader in Congress.

According to the Daily Caller, which cited a post on McCarthy's Instagram, McCarthy posted surveillance camera photos of the suspects, as well as a photo of the damage, which showed a giant boulder laying on the floor inside his office.

The two young men were caught on camera smashing the window.

"Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment," McCarthy wrote on his Instagram account.

McCarthy and the NYC Republican club weren't the only targets of leftist vandals in recent weeks. A Republican Party office in Wyoming was set on fire two days after it opened in September.

It's widely expected that McCarthy is the establishment pick to succeed Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House once Ryan retires at the end of this year, though McCarthy, a moderate California Republican, is facing a challenge from Jim Jordan, a member of the House Freedom Caucus.