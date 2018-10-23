"Worst Coverup Ever": Trump Blasts Saudis Over Khashoggi Murder; US To Revoke Visas

President Trump on Tuesday called Saudi Arabia's public relations efforts following the alleged murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi the "worst cover-up ever."

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said "The coverup was the worst in the history of cover-ups."

Asked about Jamal Khashoggi's killing, Pres. Trump says, "They had a very bad original concept, it was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups." https://t.co/2Y0BTU8Snx pic.twitter.com/EQ4B8wnijr — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 23, 2018

Trump also expressed concern over a controversial speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who rejects the Saudi account that the killing was accidental - saying that the dissident journalist was instead murdered in an operation orchestrated at the highest levels.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, says that the US will revoke visas for the Saudi agents accused of killing Khashoggi.

BREAKING: Pompeo just announced the US is revoking visas for the Saudi agents accused of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.



This is the Trump admin’s first concrete step to punish Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi's death — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) October 23, 2018

Of course, we have a feeling this is all lip service:

Via Martin Armstrong, Statista