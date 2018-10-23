"Worst Coverup Ever": Trump Blasts Saudis Over Khashoggi Murder; US To Revoke Visas

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 10/23/2018 - 17:04

President Trump on Tuesday called Saudi Arabia's public relations efforts following the alleged murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi the "worst cover-up ever." 

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said "The coverup was the worst in the history of cover-ups." 

Trump also expressed concern over a controversial speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who rejects the Saudi account that the killing was accidental - saying that the dissident journalist was instead murdered in an operation orchestrated at the highest levels. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, says that the US will revoke visas for the Saudi agents accused of killing Khashoggi. 

Of course, we have a feeling this is all lip service: 

Via Martin Armstrong, Statista

Tags
Politics