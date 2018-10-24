Gold Jumps, Asian Markets Dump As US Carnage Spreads

"It's a literal sea of red," exclaimed one veteran Asian equity market trader as indices from South Korea to Japan and China all tumble following the bloodbath in the US session...

AsiaPac stocks are collapsing (down almost 30% from highs)...

Chinese stocks plunge, erasing the National Team's efforts from Monday...

Japanese stocks are a bloodbath extending futures-based losses from the US session...

And South Korea's KOSPI is down hard (after disappointing GDP)...

Paging "The National Team"...

And as the pain spreads, gold is catching a bid...

And while yuan is relatively stable vs the dollar, China's currency peg to gold evaporates...