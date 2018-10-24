NYPD Issues Emergency Alert After Pipe Bomb Sent To CNN Newsroom

Update III: The Mayors office and the NYPD will hold a press briefing at 12:45 pm ET to share more information about the suspected pipe bomb that was sent to the offices of CNN on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more details are starting to emerge. The bomb was delivered in a package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen is monitoring the situation. As a precaution, police have been sent to media outlets across NY.

* * *

Update II: So much for 'under control'...

The NYPD has issued an 'emergency alert' for the area around Columbus circle after a pipe bomb was found to have been sent to the offices of CNN earlier Thursday morning. According to CNN, the suspicious device is about to be removed from the cable news channel's offices in the Time Warner Building.

Kate Bolduan just reported that New Yorkers got an emergency text message from NYPD about the CNN bomb, telling them to "shelter in place immediately." pic.twitter.com/JZSBzhpnxo — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 24, 2018

* * *

Update: Police say the situation at the Time Warner Center is under control.

Here's more from CNN:

The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive. The device was discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center. The evacuation at Time Warner Center includes WarnerMedia corporate offices and the offices for other Turner channels like TNT. It also includes the mall and the Whole Foods in the basement.

* * *

The Time Warner Center, located in New York City's Columbus Circle, has been evacuated, interrupting a broadcast by CNN.

WATCH: Alarm goes off on the air as CNN's New York bureau is evacuated because of a suspicious package pic.twitter.com/4TGuoz1C5R — BNO News (@BNONews) October 24, 2018

CNN has had to move its broadcast to DC because its Time Warner building in NYC has been evacuated — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 24, 2018

We are being evacuated right now at time warner center in NYC. Striking scene as alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

One CNN employee said she wasn't allowed to grab her coat or belongings and was told to immediately head to the staircase.

Everyone at CNN NY being evacuated. Swarms of NYPD outside — I wasn’t allowed to grab a coat or any of my belongings — told to immediately go to staircase pic.twitter.com/rtcAoKS6y9 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2018

A suspicious package was cited as the reason for the evacuation. A bomb squad is reportedly on the scene to investigate. It's notable that the Secret Service intercepted possible bombs sent the Clintons and the Obamas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.