CNN President Suggests Trump's "Attacks On Media" Inspired Bomb Scares

Left-leaning news organizations and their viewers wasted no time on Wednesday to link the flurry of pipe-bomb packages addressed to former CIA Director John Bernnan (via CNN), the Obamas, the Clintons, George Soros, Eric Holder and Maxine Waters to conservatives (below is the first sentence of the New York Times story about the mail bombs, none of which went off)...

...CNN President and Trump friend-turned-foe Jeff Zucker (who famously introduced Trump to millions of Americans by signing him on to the Apprentice) seized the opportunity to bash President Trump - who himself had just finished calling for unity in the face of what appears to be a far-reaching coordinated terror attack (at least one of the bombs had an ISIS flag taped to it) - saying in a statement that "there is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their attacks on the media."

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

He continued: "The president, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand that their words matter. So far there has been no comprehension of that."

Zucker issued his statement not long after sending a final update to CNN employees at 3:30 pm ET confirming that the NYPD had completed its security sweep of their offices, and that it was "now safe to return to the building."

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced claiming that some of the bombs were "fake'", and that authorities believe they were designed as an "elaborate stunt."

BREAKING: Authorities have determined that some of the bombs were FAKE, not operable, designed as an elaborate stunt — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 24, 2018

While some might find it galling that Zucker would blame Trump for being complicit in these bomb scares, as one twitter user pointed out, it's just another day at CNN.