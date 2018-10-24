How Likely Is Another Brexit Referendum?

Around half of the UK, that which voted to remain in the EU in 2016, may well be hoping for a second Brexit referendum, but with the process in full (albeit stuttering) flow, how likely is this actually to take place?

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, optimism (from a remain point of view) isn't necessarily so rife.

The survey conducted by YouGov reveals that only 20 percent of adults in Great Britain currently see a second referendum as being likely while 65 percent feel it probably won't happen.