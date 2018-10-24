Nasdaq Crashes To 6-Month Lows

Semis, FANGs, all getting slaughtered as Nasdaq tumbles 2.6% on the day to its lowest in almost 6 months...

A brief post-EU close bounce has been eviscerated as stocks are collapsing...

'Chipwreck' continues with SOX at 13-mo lows - confirming that double top... (worst month in 6 years)

S&P's tech back at 6-month lows...

FANG stocks tumbled to 6-month lows... (down 17% from the July highs)

Led by Netflix down over 7%!!

Nasdaq blew through its 200DMA and never looked back...

Who will rescue us this time?