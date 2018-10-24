New Home Sales Crash In September As Supply Soars

New Home Sales (SAAR) in September plunged to their lowest since Dec 2016, crashing 5.5% MoM (and revised dramatically lower in August)... Maybe Trump has a point on Fed rate hikes?

Remember this is the first month that takes the impact of the latest big spike in rates - not good!

This is a disastrous print:

August's 629k SAAR was revised drastically lower to 585k and September printed 553k (SAAR) massively missing expectations of 625k (SAAR) - plunging to the weakest since Dec 2016...

That is a 13.2% collapse YoY - the biggest drop since May 2011

The median sales price decreased 3.5% YoY to $320,000...

As the supply of homes at current sales rate rose to 7.1 months, the highest since March 2011, from 6.5 months.

The decline in purchases was led by a 40.6 percent plunge in the Northeast to the lowest level since April 2015 and 12 percent drop in the West.