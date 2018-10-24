"Peace Comes Through Strength": 'Orwellian' Pence Won't Rule Out Nukes In Space

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, of which the United States is a signatory, strictly forbids the positioning of nuclear weapons anywhere in outer space.

With the Trump Administration’s rush to militarize space, however, that may be a temporary deal.

“[The Outer Space Treaty] doesn’t ban military activity,” Pence said. “It actually, it gives nations a fair amount of flexibility for operating in their security interests in outer space. And at this time, we don’t see any need to amend the treaty. But as time goes forward, the hope that we could continue to see outer space as a domain where peace will reign, it will require military presence.”

Vice President Mike Pence said that the US has flexibility on its military activities in outer space, and refused to rule out the idea that the US would position nuclear weapons there in the future, saying - in a shockingly Orwellian manner, it would “advance the principle that peace comes through strength.”

.@costareports asks @VP about the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and whether the Trump Administration plans to abide by that or work on another treaty. Pence says they don’t see a need to amend the treaty right now. #Transformers pic.twitter.com/QdY60tIUUi — Washington Post Live (@postlive) October 23, 2018

Pence further said that the question of nuclear weapons is “the president’s determination,” and that while it’s in the interest of every nation to keep nukes out of space for now, at some point this may prove to be an way to show more “strength.”

Pence further insisted that space is a “warfighting domain” for the United States, and that for the time being, the Outer Space Treaty does not strictly get in the way of America’s militarization efforts.