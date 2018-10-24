Saudis Stop Turkish Investigators From Searching Consulate Water Well: Report

Update: Turkish police have reportedly received permission to search the well...though we imagine the three weeks that have elapsed since Khashoggi's Oct. 2 disappearance allowed them more than enough time to remove whatever incriminating evidence might be hidden down there.

TURKISH POLICE HAVE RECEIVED PERMISSION TO SEARCH WELL IN SAUDI CONSULATE IN ISTANBUL - NTV

After a morning that was mercifully free of Khashoggi-related news, the Turkish news agency Anadolu has published its latest scoop based on a leak from anonymous sources from within the Turkish government. According to the report, Saudi officials have refused to allow Turkish police to search a water well on the grounds of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Turkish police had submitted an application for the search as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Reports about the refusal followed reports from Tuesday claiming that Turkish investigators had discovered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's mutilated body. According to one rumor, the body was discovered in the garden of the former Saudi consul general's home.

The Saudis have insisted that, following Khashoggi's accidental murder following a "botched" interrogation, his body was wrapped in a carpet and handed off to a local fixer. Saudi officials have claimed that they don't know where the remains were buried.

Turkish investigators have inspected the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and the consul general's residence as part of the investigation.

The report comes after Turkish President Erdogan confirmed in his first public statement about the killing that the "brutal" killing of Khashoggi had been planned by senior Saudi officials, though he neglected to name the Crown Prince.