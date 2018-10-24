'Pipe Bomb' Intercepted En Route To White House

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 10:38

Update: Sources are now contradicting earlier reports about a pipe bomb being sent to the White House.

 

Amid the spate of possible bombs and suspicious packages sent to everybody from the Obamas, to the Clintons to CNN's New York newsroom, it appears a similar suspicious package was also sent to the White House.

CBS Baltimore reported that the package sent to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling, and that the "rudimentary but functional" device was similar to the suspected pipe bombs sent to Soros, the Clintons and the Obamas.

A suspicious package containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC, a law enforcement official told CNN Wednesday, adding that it was similar to the ones sent to the homes of Obama, Clinton and billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros, which was discovered earlier this week.

The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional, the official said. The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.

The Secret Service is investigating, but CNN reported that investigators believe the pipe bombs sent to Soros, the Obamas, the Clintons and the White House are connected.

