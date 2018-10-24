'Pipe Bomb' Intercepted En Route To White House

Update: Sources are now contradicting earlier reports about a pipe bomb being sent to the White House.

None of the suspicious packages were addressed to the White House, source says, denying earlier reports from CNN and Reuters - REU — BNO News (@BNONews) October 24, 2018

* * *

Amid the spate of possible bombs and suspicious packages sent to everybody from the Obamas, to the Clintons to CNN's New York newsroom, it appears a similar suspicious package was also sent to the White House.

CNN is reporting on air that the White House also had a suspicious package sent to it — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 24, 2018

CBS Baltimore reported that the package sent to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling, and that the "rudimentary but functional" device was similar to the suspected pipe bombs sent to Soros, the Clintons and the Obamas.

A suspicious package containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC, a law enforcement official told CNN Wednesday, adding that it was similar to the ones sent to the homes of Obama, Clinton and billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros, which was discovered earlier this week. The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional, the official said. The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.

The Secret Service is investigating, but CNN reported that investigators believe the pipe bombs sent to Soros, the Obamas, the Clintons and the White House are connected.