Trump Vows To "Get To The Bottom" Of "Egregious" Pipe Bombs

President Trump on Wednesday said that his administration would "get to the bottom of" a series of suspicious packages sent to several prominent Democrats.

"I just want to tell you that in these times, we have to unify. We have to come together and send one very clear, strong unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the Untied States of America," said Trump, speaking at a White House event to address the opioid crisis.

"We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning and we will get to the bottom of it," he added - calling the makeshift pipe-bombs bearing ISIS logos "egregious" and "abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans."

President Trump on suspicious packages: “In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.” https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/7MnJeKBeMn — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

Just before Trump's remarks, First Lady Melania Trump called the mailings "cowardly attacks," condemning "those who choose violence."

"I’m grateful to Secret Service as well as fed and local law enforcement for all they do on a daily basis to keep us safe, and encourage people across the country to choose kindness over hatred," she said.

Earlier in the day Trump tweeted that he "wholeheartedly" agreed with Vice President Mike Pence's harsh condemnation of the mailings, one of which appears to have an ISIS flag taped to it the device.

ISIS flag clearly visible on the bomb. https://t.co/YCCCkTUIQj — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) October 24, 2018

As several people have now pointed out, the image of the device released by CNN appears to show an ISIS flag, although there's other stuff visible but less discernible next to it, and there are a whole lot of reasons not to jump to conclusions about what it might mean. pic.twitter.com/NV88kvPcUn — 𝙅.𝙈. 𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙍 (@intelwire) October 24, 2018

Explosive devices addressed to former President Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and John Brennan via CNN, were intercepted by authorities earlier Wednesday. Another suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was discovered as well, while a similar pipe bomb was found deposited in the mailbox of billionaire activist and investor George Soros last Monday.