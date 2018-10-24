Watch Live: Saudi Crown Prince Delivers First Public Remarks Since Khashoggi Killing

Following President Trump's claim, published in a WSJ interview, that he bears ultimate responsibility for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is expected to address the crowd at the second Future Investment Initiative - better known as "Davos in the Desert."

This is the first time that MbS has spoken publicly since the diplomatic crisis sparked by Khashoggi's murder erupted earlier this month. The panel event where MbS is set to speak will begin at 10 am ET.

Watch MbS's remarks on the livestream below:

According to Saudi news agency Al-Arabiya, MbS is expected to make a "surprise" announcement during his remarks.