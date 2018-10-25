Chelsea Clinton Hints At Run For Office

Will the US have to endure a Hillary 2.0 for decades to come and is PredictIt already working on the odds for a "Chelsea 2032" campaign?

Two months after Chelsea Clinton caused a stir when at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland she said an eventual run for political office is a "definite maybe", and seemingly undeterred by her mother’s shocking failure in the 2016 elections, or by her father’s scandal-tainted reputation, Chelsea Clinton hinted again that she might give politics a shot one day if someone “steps down or retires.”

"I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me," Clinton told The Journal News on Wednesday.

Suggesting that it was her patriotic duty to extend the Clinton legacy, Chelsea then said that "if you care about what’s happening in the world, you have to care about running for and holding elected office," adding that running for office “is something I think about as I hope every young person thinks about it.”

Clinton then delineated her political beliefs, which not surprisingly, are similar to those of her parents: "it’s at the national level where I disagree deeply with President Trump on, l think, everything practically."

Clinton's announcement comes as the Democratic party moves even further to the left, catering to younger, progressive voters, while trying to rid itself of the cynical, focus-grouped centrism of her mother, Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile Chelsea's mother apparently has yet to grasp this shift herself and has hung around after her 2016 election loss to President Trump, amid rumors of yet another presidential run in 2020 while indulging in more speaking gigs, and blaming everyone for her loss except herself.

Ironically, Clinton’s refusal to admit defeat has turned the family brand from one inseparable from Democrat politics to one Democrats are yearing to separate from. This attitude was summed up last week by New York Times editor Michelle Cottle, who called Madam Clinton “politically radioactive,” and Politico Magazine, which pondered “How do you solve a problem like Hillary?”

In June 2020 we're gonna be down to Avenatti, Bloomberg, Chelsea Clinton, and drinking a cocktail of hemlock and Fentanyl and I can tell you right now which one is gonna win in a landslide. — Ed Boo-mila (@gin_and_tacos) October 25, 2018

Oh good. That's what will bring us all together. https://t.co/uRZfSaWVlI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 25, 2018

Meanwhile, despite his lingering charisma, father Bill has been on the receiving end of sexual misconduct allegations, some of them serious, for as long as Chelsea could walk, and Hillary’s continued defense of her philandering husband has kept the name ‘Bill Clinton’ synonymous with indecency in the American consciousness.

Furthermore, as disclosed in the 2016 presidential campaign, the younger Clinton appears to have picked up her parents’ taste for monetary shortcuts. Emails released by WikiLeaks in 2016 alleged that Chelsea Clinton lived large off the profits of her parents’ Clinton Foundation for a decade, and used the charity’s funds to finance her wedding to investor Marc Mezvinsky in 2010, all while the foundation was supposed to be rebuilding Haiti.

While a political run for Chelsea Clinton still remains pure speculation, she is doing her best to remain in the public spotlight, regularly speaking on women’s rights, and has (ghost)written several children’s books tackling climate change, bullying and feminism.