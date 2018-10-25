China Responds To Report It Spies On Trump's Cell Phone: "You Can Change To Huawei Phones"

President Trump was quick to respond to The New York Times' story that China and Russia were eavesdropping on President Trump's calls because he is reportedly using unsecured iPhones.

Dismissing the story as more "fake news", Trump tweeted that "The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it," confirming that:

"I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!"

Russia was quick to dismiss the story as "fake news"...

“We already treat such publications with humor,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, while not directly denying the report.

But what is more interesting is that Beijing (amid increasing trade tensions and negative rhetoric) also took a shot at The New York Times 'fake news' story.

While it is not a surprise that China would deny spying on Trump (even if they were), Bloomberg reports that Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying’s comment earlier Thursday that:

“...certain people in the U.S. are sparing no efforts to win the best screenplay award for the Oscars.” “This just provides more evidence of the New York Times creating fake news,”

And in the ultimate come back, Hua left reporters with the following perfectly placed comment...

“If there are concerns about Apple calls being listened-in on, then you can change to Huawei phones."

Ouch!!