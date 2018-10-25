Former Paul Ryan Challenger Arrested In Radioactive Murder Plot

A Madison, Wisconsin man who ran for Congress in 2012 against House Speaker Paul Ryan has been accused of trying to acquire a lethal dose of radioactive material over the internet in order to murder an unnamed individual.

The FBI announced that Jeremy Ryan, 30, was arrested on Wednesday in Black Earth, WI. Court documents reveal that he attempted to purchase the radioactive material in March and again in October. He faces a maximum term of life in prison.

The Milwaukee FBI and Chicago FBI's Hazardous Evidence Response team executed a search warrant on Ryan's residence but did not find any threat to the public, according to a report.

Ryan was dubbed "Segway Jeremy" for riding around the Wisconsin State Capitol during 2011 protests against Governor Scott Walker. In 2018, he attempted a Congressional run to replace US Rep. Paul Ryan, losing in the primary to Bryan Steil.

According to campaign fillings, Ryan registered to run for Congress at the same address as investigators were searching.

Ryan was charged with domestic abuse in 2014 after his girlfriend called 911 on him, reporting that he had stalked and harassed her. He has been accused of breaking the law at least 36 cases since 2007, according to Media Trackers.