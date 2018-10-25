Live Stream Event: Will Unveil Satellite Images Of Top Secret Nevada Military Base 

On Thursday evening, Eyebeam Resident Dhruv Mehrotra and writer Brendan C. Byrne are hosting a live streaming event at 6:30 pm est. in Brooklyn, where they will unveil satellite images of a top secret military base in Nevada that Google Earth censored for eight years.

Mehrotra and Byrne recently penned a piece on Motherboard called "The One Place in the US Google Earth Stopped Mapping," which showed from 2008 to 2016, Google censored a series of dry lake beds in Southwestern Nevada region located in the Tonopah Test Range -- this was the longest stretch of time that Google Earth blocked images of a specific area in the continental US.

The pair of researchers learned they could purchase satellite images of the dry lake beds in Tonopah via commercial satellite firms. They bought the photos and then tried to sell them to Google for $1, to see if the company would add it to their database.

If Google refused, they reasoned, perhaps that would indicate government censorship influenced why the area in Nevada had been blocked from public view.

However, Mehrotra and Byrne learned that their images were only legally "leased" and could not be resold. Instead, it seems that their satellite images of a mysterious military base in Nevada will be unveiled this evening. Live stream here starts at 1830ET->