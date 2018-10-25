'Suspicious Package' Found Outside Restaurant Owned By Actor Robert De Niro

The series of suspected mail bombs that terrorized prominent public officials including the Obamas and the Clintons on Tuesday and Wednesday is continuing for a third day with NBC News' New York affiliate station reporting that another suspicious package has been found outside a home owned by actor Robert De Niro.

While some reports initially identified the property as De Niro's home, NBC later clarified that the package was found outside the Tribeca Grill, located at 375 Greenwich Street.

According to NBC News, the package was addressed to De Niro, and bore the same return address as the packages sent to the Clintons, CNN, Eric Holder, the Obamas and Maxine Waters - that of Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

A building worker noticed the suspicious package around 4 a.m. Thursday and called authorities, the official said.The package was found at 375 Greenwich Street, the site of the restaurant Tribeca Grill and the offices of De Niro's Tribeca Films. There was no need to evacuate because the building was empty, police said. The package was addressed to De Niro, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, a law enforcement official said, noting that the envelope is similar to the ones found Wednesday, including a return address that belonged to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

While few details are known as of now, speculation is already brewing on twitter that De Niro - who famously declared "F**k Trump" at the Tony Awards earlier this year and has been a vocal critic of Trump since the campaign - is the latest target of the "liberal hating" mystery bomber (as a reminder, an ISIS flag was seen taped to at least one of the pipe bombs discovered yesterday and investigators have revealed no information about a suspected motive).

De Niro after going on his off-script profanity laden rant at the Tonys...

"I’m just going to say one thing," De Niro said, "Fuck Trump! It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f**k Trump!'"

...the actor received a standing ovation.

