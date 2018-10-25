"Try To Act Presidential": Brennan Slams Trump For "Encouragement Of Physical Violence"

Former CIA Director John Brennan says that President Trump needs to "stop blaming others" and "look in the mirror," after Trump blasted the media's "false and inaccurate reporting" for causing anger and division in society.

Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful. Clean up your act....try to act Presidential. The American people deserve much better. BTW, your critics will not be intimidated into silence. https://t.co/cS5qNiuU7o — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 25, 2018

Trump's comments came one day after a series of makeshift and/or fake explosive devices were mailed to a series of prominent Democrats, including one sent to CNN addressed to Brennan which had a mock ISIS flag on it reading "Get Er Done."

Photos of the bomb and package sent to CNN pic.twitter.com/nBq3ArtChJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 24, 2018

it is a mock "Hillbilly" version of the flag captioned "Get Er Done" with 3 suggestive silhouettes on top. pic.twitter.com/8dKYSsuHBT — Real Elzo Smid (@elzosmid) October 24, 2018

On Thursday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Trump "could not have been more presidential" in his handling of the situation.

Sarah Sanders on Trump's response to yesterday's mail bomb attacks: "The president, I think, could not have been more presidential yesterday when he spoke directly to the American people. He condemned this violence." pic.twitter.com/ClWNmyM7q9 — Axios (@axios) October 25, 2018

Brennan, a MSNBC contributor, does not work for CNN, and notably had his security clearance revoked in August. He was also head of the CIA when the Obama administration was actively spying on the Trump campaign.

Writing in the New York Times shortly after Trump pulled his clearance, Brennan called Trump's denials of collusion with Russia 'hogwash" and vowed not to be silenced.

“The only questions that remain are whether the collusion that took place constituted criminally liable conspiracy, whether obstruction of justice occurred to cover up any collusion or conspiracy, and how many members of ‘Trump Incorporated’ attempted to defraud the government by laundering and concealing the movement of money into their pockets,” Brennan wrote.

Mr. Trump clearly has become more desperate to protect himself and those close to him, which is why he made the politically motivated decision to revoke my security clearance in an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him. -John Brennan

In mid-August, Brennan tweeted that Trump's move "should gravely worry all Americans" as it is "part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics."

"I will not relent," he concluded.

This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent. https://t.co/TNzOxhP9ux — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 15, 2018

Brennan joins at least 200 journalists, most of them retired or semi-retired, who have condemned President Trump over attacks on the media.

"Trump’s condoning of political violence is part of a sustained pattern of attack on a free press – which includes labeling any reportage he doesn’t like as ‘fake news’ and barring reporters and news organizations whom he wishes to punish from press briefings and events," reads the open letter.

Former ABC News producer Meredith Wheeler told The Washington Post that she organized the effort, adding that the letter is still gathering signatures. The retired journalists accuse Trump of “utterly failing” to uphold his oath of office, which includes a vow to protect the Constitution. “[Trump is] actively working not simply to undermine the press, but to incite violence against it as well,” the letter reads. “We denounce Donald Trump’s behavior as unconstitutional, un-American and utterly unlawful and unseemly for the President of the United States and leader of the free world,” they write. -The Hill

Meanwhile, Brennan has proven himself to be a paper tiger over Twitter, but we're sure he's got plans.