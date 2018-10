For the first time since March 2016, Amazon's share price has crashed below its 200-day moving average.

Down 10% on the day, after missing revenues overnight, all of the FANG stocks are getting crushed...

Dragging Nasdaq dramatically lower... (S&P and Dow are back in the red for 2018)

Expect the Plunge Protection Team any second - when was the last time we closed ugly on a Friday?