October has been a disaster for FANG stocks (and momentum trades overall)...

...and as Amazon enters a bear market (down over 20% from its highs)...

FANGs are having their worst month ever...

Only Alphabet (for now) remains out of a bear market:

Facebook is down 33.9% from its highs

Amazon is down 20.7% from its highs

Netflix is down 30.3% from its highs

Alphabet is down 18.8% from its highs

FANG Stocks are at six-month lows...