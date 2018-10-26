Man Arrested In Connection To Suspected Explosive Packages

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 10/26/2018 - 11:01

Update: NBC News has identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc Jr

Federal authorities arrested a Florida man at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday in connection with a spate of suspected explosive devices mailed to prominent Democrats and anti-Trump figures over the past week. 

According to CBS Miami, the man, 56, was arrested in the Miami area after discovering DNA evidence that led them to a packaging center, when then led them to the suspect - reportedly at a Plantation Auto Zone in Broward County, miles away from the Sunrise, FL office of Congresswoman Debbie Wassermsan-Schultz - the return address on the mailed devices. 

The Miami Herald, meanwhile, reports that the suspect is from Aventura and is being questioned by FBI agents along with the joint terrorism task force.

A law enforcement source tells the Miami Herald the arrest was made at an auto parts store in Plantation. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports a “loud explosion” was heard at the time of the arrest, possibly from an FBI flash bomb device. -Miami Herald

Department of Justice Director of Public Affairs, Sarah Igsur Flores, confirmed that one person is in custody. A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET.

President Trump, meanwhile, will address the investigation shortly: 

According to security and terrorism expert, David Videcette, the man has previously made "terroristic threats" and was under surveillance for the past 24 hours. 

The arrest follows the interception of two more suspicious packages Friday morning, addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former National Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper which was also addressed to CNN - bringing the total number of mailings to 13, after New York police say an X-rayed package revealed an object which appeared to be a pipe bomb. 

(Previous list of recipients)

The device for Booker was addressed to his Camden, New Jersey office but was intercepted in Florida, while the device addressed to Clapper and CNN was found in a Manhattan post office, which was evacuated in response. 

"At apporximately 8:15 a.m. an alert postal worker who was aware of a series of suspected pipe bombs in packages going through the mail recognized a package that postal workers across the country had been warned about and shown photographs of in the system here at Radio City station," said John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism. "This area was secured while emergency service and the NYPD Bomb Squad responded. The package was isolated in the post office. The Bomb Squad was able to use their equipment to conduct an X-ray. Inside they saw what appears to be a pipe bomb consistent with other devices we’ve seen this week contained in a package consistent with the packaging we’ve seen this week."

Clapper called the packages "domestic terrorism." 

"My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise," he said. "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

Check back for updates

