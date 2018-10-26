Man Arrested In Connection To Suspected Explosive Packages

Update: NBC News has identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc Jr.

BREAKING: Cesar Sayoc Jr., a Florida resident, is suspect arrested in Florida in connection with wave of pipe bomb packages, law enforcement sources tell @NBCInvestigates. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

Federal authorities arrested a Florida man at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday in connection with a spate of suspected explosive devices mailed to prominent Democrats and anti-Trump figures over the past week.

According to CBS Miami, the man, 56, was arrested in the Miami area after discovering DNA evidence that led them to a packaging center, when then led them to the suspect - reportedly at a Plantation Auto Zone in Broward County, miles away from the Sunrise, FL office of Congresswoman Debbie Wassermsan-Schultz - the return address on the mailed devices.

The Miami Herald, meanwhile, reports that the suspect is from Aventura and is being questioned by FBI agents along with the joint terrorism task force.

A law enforcement source tells the Miami Herald the arrest was made at an auto parts store in Plantation. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports a “loud explosion” was heard at the time of the arrest, possibly from an FBI flash bomb device. -Miami Herald

.@evanperez reporting this morning that the man arrested in connection with the pipe bombs, according to a law enforcement source, is in his 50s, with Aventura FL address. He has a criminal history and ties to New York, source says. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) October 26, 2018

Suspect arrested in pipe bomb case had right wing & Trump stickers all over his van. His political affiliations are not yet confirmed, but one can get a pretty good idea from his targets. And his van stickers. https://t.co/xJpCACCNvf pic.twitter.com/XwrQq9Qqn8 — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) October 26, 2018

And there you go. pic.twitter.com/BFx1Q5MrCo — Brian Sack (@brian_sack) October 26, 2018

Department of Justice Director of Public Affairs, Sarah Igsur Flores, confirmed that one person is in custody. A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

President Trump, meanwhile, will address the investigation shortly:

I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

According to security and terrorism expert, David Videcette, the man has previously made "terroristic threats" and was under surveillance for the past 24 hours.

Man arrested is a white male in his 50s who was previously a New York resident and has prior for ‘terroristic threats’.



He’s been under surveillance for the past 24 hours.



Seems that’s his van in the shot here. Very interested to see what it says on the side... https://t.co/Z4G1QXLcfr — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) October 26, 2018

The arrest follows the interception of two more suspicious packages Friday morning, addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former National Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper which was also addressed to CNN - bringing the total number of mailings to 13, after New York police say an X-rayed package revealed an object which appeared to be a pipe bomb.

BREAKING: Police official: X-ray of package found at NYC postal facility revealed object that appeared to be a pipe bomb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 26, 2018

(Previous list of recipients)

LATEST: 12 suspicious packages known to have been sent as of Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET:



1 - Obama

1 - Clinton

2- Biden

1 - CNN / Brennan

1 - Holder / Wasserman Schultz's office

2 - Waters

1 – Clapper

1 – Booker

1 - Soros

1 - De Nirohttps://t.co/5MGorR3Wih — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

The device for Booker was addressed to his Camden, New Jersey office but was intercepted in Florida, while the device addressed to Clapper and CNN was found in a Manhattan post office, which was evacuated in response.

"At apporximately 8:15 a.m. an alert postal worker who was aware of a series of suspected pipe bombs in packages going through the mail recognized a package that postal workers across the country had been warned about and shown photographs of in the system here at Radio City station," said John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism. "This area was secured while emergency service and the NYPD Bomb Squad responded. The package was isolated in the post office. The Bomb Squad was able to use their equipment to conduct an X-ray. Inside they saw what appears to be a pipe bomb consistent with other devices we’ve seen this week contained in a package consistent with the packaging we’ve seen this week."

Clapper called the packages "domestic terrorism."

"My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise," he said. "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

Check back for updates