Megyn Kelly's 'Today' Co-Anchors Will Take Over Show Next Week

Megyn Kelly has hosted what will almost certainly be the last "Today" show segment of her career. After confirming on Thursday that Kelly would be leaving the program after a tumultuous less-than-two-year stint at the network that was marred by a series of scandals - capped off by Kelly declaring that she didn't see what the big deal was about people wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume ("back when I was a kid that was okay as long as it was part of, like, a character"). Despite giving a tearful on-air apology and hosting a panel about racism, the network affirmed that Kelly would be leaving amid a flurry of stories detailing the immense resentment that had been building up toward Kelly by the network's staff and executives.

The announcement that Kelly wouldn't be returning confirms early anonymously sourced reports saying she wouldn't be returning to the air after skipping tapings on Thursday and Friday. Kelly's Today show co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin will host instead.

"Megyn Kelly Today is not returning," an NBC News spokesperson said on Friday. "Next week, the 9 am hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors."

The network made the announcement via Twitter:

Megyn Kelly TODAY will not return, NBC News announces https://t.co/EIQ0FFwg7q — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 26, 2018

Kelly, whose contract stipulates that her $69 million contract must be paid in full no matter what, is currently in talks to move elsewhere within the network.

Meanwhile, Fox News released a statement on Thursday that effectively quashed rumors about Kelly making a potential return to the cable news giant where she made her name.