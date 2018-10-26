MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Bomb Scare Could Have Been A "Russian Operation"

Here we go again...

We don't know what's more surprising: That a left-leaning US cable network just tried to blame this week's bomb scare on Russia, or that it only took 48 hours. During a panel last night on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily", host Chuck Todd, the cable network's chief political correspondent, told a panel of guests who were debating the motives of the as-yet-unidentified attacker who mailed out more than seven mail bombs to prominent Democrats earlier this week that he has a sneaking suspicion that the bombs could have been a "Russian operation."

This assertion - which, we should reiterate, has zero grounding in the facts -follows reports that President Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet in Paris on Nov. 11.

"This feels like a spot - I have this fear this could be some Russian operation too - designed to do what's happening now. More of this - you know. In some ways, we shouldn't rule out - it is dividing us," Todd said during a panel on the bombing attempts.

But if Russia should be preemptively added to the list of suspects, why not China as well? Earlier this month, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said that China, as well as Russia, was trying to tamper with the midterm elections to undermine Republicans who have pursued an aggressive foreign policy against both countries. Meanwhile, the DOJ recently indicted yet another Russian national and accused her of working for a troll farm seeking to sway the midterm vote.

To be sure, for most of the show, Todd and his guests stuck with the narrative that the attacker was likely a disgruntled conservative goaded into the attempted bombings by Trump's "incendiary" attacks on the media.

As RT points out, Todd is not the first to suggest that Russia could be behind the operation. But until Thursday evening, these theories were largely confined to anonymous twitter accounts operating on behalf of the #Resistance. For a brief period on Wednesday, the hashtag '#MAGAbomber' trended on twitter as the world seemingly jumped to the conclusion that the culprit was a conservative, despite ISIS flags being taped to the devices. The renewed interest in the Russian hysteria narrative - which has been dormant for months - comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly winding down his probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians.

Watch the clip below: