NBC News Sat On Information That Would Have Discredited Kavanaugh Accusers

While promoting obviously biased and possibly defamatory narratives is par for the course at NBC News (in another example,MSNBC's chief political correspondent suggested last night that Russia might be behind the spate of attempted mail bombings despite having no evidence to support that claim), its decision to sit on information that undermined the claims of one of the Brett Kavanauh "accusers" wrangled by attorney/presidential candidate/charlatan Michael Avenatti is simply baffling, as the Daily Wire reported.

After NBC aired in an interview with Julie Swetnick that undermined her testimony in a sworn affidavit (something that recently earned the pair a criminal referral to the DOJ), Avenatti presented ANOTHER sworn statement from a fourth anonymous accuser who allegedly knew Swetnick and had witnessed some of the same boorish behavior exhibited by Kavanaugh.

Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses. pic.twitter.com/eNsCAau6no — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 3, 2018

Or at least that's what Avenatti apparently convinced her to swear to in his affidavit. Because, as NBC has revealed, during an interview with the woman arranged by Avenatti on Sept. 30, she largely denied making many of the claims in he affidavit, and effectively told NBC that she had never witnessed Kavanaugh engage in any of the questionable behavior alleged by his accusers.

And when the network again spoke to this anonymous accuser after the publication of the affidavit, Avenatti she said that it incorrectly represented her claims, and that she had barely "skimmed" it prior to its release. Overall, NBC determined that her story "wasn't credible" - though it never shared this judgment with the public. What's more, the woman's retractions also created more reason to question Swetnick's claims.

NBC says it spoke to this woman two days before Avenatti released her statement, and didn’t seem to find her credible. The outlet said the woman told NBC a different story than what was presented in the affidavit. "Referring to Kavanaugh spiking the punch, 'I didn't ever think it was Brett,' the woman said to reporters in a phone interview arranged by Avenatti on Sept. 30 after repeated requests to speak with other witnesses who might corroborate Swetnick's claims," NBC reported Thursday night. "As soon as the call began, the woman said she never met Swetnick in high school and never saw her at parties and had only become friends with her when they were both in their 30s." This alleged corroborating witness then told reporters she never witnessed Kavanaugh act inappropriately toward women, but said everyone at these parties drank heavily. NBC again contacted this woman on October 3, the day Avenatti tweeted out her statement. At this time, she told the media outlet she only “skimmed” the declaration. The next day – October 4 – she texted NBC, saying: "It is incorrect that I saw Brett spike the punch. I didn't see anyone spike the punch ... I was very clear with Michael Avenatti from day one."

Not publishing this information served only one obvious purpose: it shielded Avenatti from another embarrassment and helped support an anonymous allegation of abuse against Kavanaugh that turned out to be untrue. But somehow President Trump is the one in the wrong for calling the mainstream media on their BS?