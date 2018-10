The S&P 500 is now down over 10% (in 'correction') from its record high on October 3rd, and unchanged since Nov 2017...

Only The Dow is avoiding the correction for now...

Dow -9% from highs

S&P -10.4% from highs

Nasdaq -13% from highs

Dow Transports -15.25% from highs

Russell 2000 -15.8% from highs

Won't be long we suspect.