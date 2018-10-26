Trump Blasts Twitter, Accuses It Of "Total Bias" After Drop In Followers

One day after Twitter reported its biggest MAU drop on record, when the social media company said it had only 326MM MAUs at the end of Q3, down from 335MM one quarter ago, a drop which Twitter blamed on purging of fake account...

... and yet the stock surged after Twitter also reported stronger than expected revenues and profit, president Trump has taken aim at his favorite social network, and in a tweet moments ago, the president accused Twitter of removing "many people from my account" and, "more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all."

Trump added that "A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?"

What prompted Trump's ire? It may be that the president is counting his followers (daily) and has noticed that there has been no growth in the past 5 days...

... while according to another follower tracker, Trump's followers have actually declined.

Is Trump right, and is Twitter throttling Trump's followers? We expect a response from Twitter shortly, denying any knowledge of the president's allegations.