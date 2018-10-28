Gab Booted By Hosting Company After Synagogue Shooting

Update: Gab has secured a new host:

New hosting provider secured. Working around the clock to see to it that https://t.co/J3Rfto6fi3 stays online. You can’t stop the power of The People in their fight for freedom and liberty against tyranny.



FREE SPEECH WILL ALWAYS WIN. pic.twitter.com/IFZbwqf5YZ — Gab.com🍂 (@getongab) October 28, 2018

Following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, social media network Gab was given notice by its hosting provider, Joyent, that they have until Monday to move the website elsewhere before they would disable it.

In a Sunday tweet, Gab said: "@joyent, Gab’s new hosting provider, has just pulled our hosting service. They have given us until 9am on Monday to find a solution. Gab will likely be down for weeks because of this. Working on solutions."

Breaking: @joyent, Gab’s new hosting provider, has just pulled our hosting service. They have given us until 9am on Monday to find a solution. Gab will likely be down for weeks because of this. Working on solutions. We will never give up on defending free speech for all people. pic.twitter.com/YvnBOFoQQn — Gab.com🍂 (@getongab) October 28, 2018

Thanks to Gab, these law enforcement agencies now have concrete evidence and a clear motive. MORE speech is ALWAYS the answer.



Now Gab is being forced off the internet for the disgusting actions of one man. — Gab.com🍂 (@getongab) October 28, 2018

Gab came under fire immediately after the shooting when it was revealed that suspected attacker Robert Bowers was an active user who frequently ranted against Jews and President Trump. His last post on Gab reads in part: "Screw your optics, I'm going in" shortly before killing 11 people at the Tree of Life congregation in Squirrel Hill.

Hours after the shooting, PayPal severed ties with Gab with no explanation:

In August, Microsoft threatened to cease hosting services for Gab over two anti-Semitic posts, according to founder Andrew Torba, who deleted the posts and subsequently moved hosts to Joyent.

Reactions to Gab's "deplatforming" have ranged from shock to applause.

Why isn't Twitter banned by @stripe and @paypal like they did with @getongab?



Is there some form of double standards here?🤔 https://t.co/ef2S1JWPk4 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) October 28, 2018

Despite my being very liberal and veering decidedly left on the political spectrum, I see this as a terrible thing...we need to be able to discuss these issues and forcing certain viewpoints underground or out of the way is not right...ever — Melissa (@winkle1983) October 28, 2018

Ridiculous decision @joyent This nut job was always going to commit this horrific crime, whether he made public comments or not. The fact that he did make public comments have helped FBI & DOJ. Silencing people doesn't stop their physical actions does it?! Gab is not responsible! — Mark Morris (@MarkMorris1980) October 28, 2018

They've already received at least one offer for a new host:

We would be more than glad to work with you https://t.co/9yOTMS2WZQ, we also think free speech is important we are an almost 1 year old hosting provider and host multiple free speech chan's and sites and have not bent over to censoring our clients or kicking them out. — Sibyl Systems LTD (@sibyl_ltd) October 28, 2018

As Gab and others noted yesterday following PayPal's decision, Robert Bowers posted to other social media networks, while plenty of bigoted, threatening and "hateful" content exists on the likes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere.