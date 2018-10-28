Kanye West Designs "Blexit" Apparel Urging Black People To Leave Democratic Party

With black unemployment the lowest its been since records began nearly 50 years ago, and black support for President Trump jumping to 36% vs 19% last year, Trump-supporting rapper Kanye West has designed T-shirts urging blacks to leave the Democratic party in a "Blexit," reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Unveiled Saturday at Turning Point USA's Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington by TPUSA's Communications Director Candace Owens, "Blexit" is designed to "open a conversation we have needed to have."

"Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West," said the 29-year-old Owens.

Uncle Tom...

In a Saturday Breitbart Op-Ed, Owens notes that for many black conservatives who "come out" to their friends and family, "the punishment that awaits is far worse than any social exile."

Owens goes on to say that she's been branded as a "self-hating black, Nazi-sympathizer and rather astonishingly - a white supremacist," adding "The underlying sentiments are clear; black people are meant to think and act within the confines of what white liberals deem acceptable."

And right on cue, The Root's Michael Harriot is out with a derogatory hit piece on Blexit and Owens. A few highlights:

If you’re a black person who likes hanging out with racists , you have some new fashion choices that don’t include pairing running shoes with Dockers, All Lives Matter haircuts or tucking a polo shirt into your jeans.

, you have some new fashion choices that don’t include pairing running shoes with Dockers, All Lives Matter haircuts or tucking a polo shirt into your jeans. Kanye West lent his creative skills to Candace Owen [sic] when he designed a T-shirt line for the conservative negro darling’s new website dedicated to luring black people away from the Democratic Party and into the arms of the party of white supremacists .

dedicated to luring black people away from the Democratic Party and . ...held a conference for young, black conservatives who don’t mind Trump, the Republican Party or white people asking to touch their hair.

Why do black conservatives’ lips always look like they just finished eating powdered doughnuts?

Blexit just happens to be Candace Owen’s [sic] new website that seeks to draw black people away from the antiquated thinking of the Democratic Party by opening their minds with testimonials from MAGA Negroes and reminding everyone that Republicans aren’t racist because Lincoln freed the slaves and Kanye hugged Donald Trump.

In her Op-Ed, Owens notes that "For decades, the black community has been in an emotionally abusive relationship with the Democrat Party. Our fidelity to leftist politicians coupled with our false belief that a larger government might facilitate solutions, has led to the overall collapse of our families, neighborhoods, and incidentally, our futures."