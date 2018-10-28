Trump Allies Go To Bat As Critics Slam President For Synagogue Shooting

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 10/28/2018 - 15:45

President Trump's allies are vigorously pushing back against critics attempting to link his rhetoric to a rise of violence in the United States in the aftermath of Saturday's mass murder at a Pittsburgh synagogue, and a spate of attempted pipe bombings, reports Bloomberg

"Our president has the largest microphone, he has the largest bullhorn,” said President Obama's homeland security chief, Jeh Johnson on ABC’s "This Week" on Sunday. "This particular president has a particularly large voice and a large microphone, and Americans should demand that their leaders insist on change, a more civil discourse and a more civil environment generally."

Others were less diplomatic, such as GQ's Julia Ioffe and Newsweek's Nina Burleigh and others: 

We must have missed their condemnation of the more than 600 acts of violence against Trump supporters, while Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters and more have openly called for uncivil behavior against conservatives. 

Meanwhile, mourners at a vigil for Saturday's victims in Squirrel Hill were chanting "vote, vote, vote" 

Coming to Trump's defense

Vice President Mike Pence condemned Trump's detractors in a NBC News interview which aired Sunday, dismissing suggestions that the president's rhetoric contributed to recent violence. 

"Everyone has their own style and frankly people on both sides of the aisle use strong language about our political differences but I just don't think you can connect it to threats or acts of violence," Pence said, adding "The president and I have different styles but the president connected to the American people because he spoke plainly and he spoke the way he speaks about the issues of the day in politics." 

Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, said that Trump "has made it extraordinarily clear that we will never allow political violence to take root in this country." 

The Hill's rising conservative voice, Buck Sexton, weighed in as well: 

Mollie Hemmingway of The Federalist slammed the Washington Post over blaming Trump:

Considering that yesterday's Synagogue attacker hated Trump - who is demonstrably pro-Israel and received the "Tree of Life Award" for his support of Israel, the left's kneejerk reaction is not only misplaced, but serves no purpose but to stoke tension during what should be a time of coming together. 