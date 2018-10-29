Mail-Bombing Suspect Created Detailed List Of 100 Potential Targets, Prosecutors Say

Just before CNN intercepted another suspicious package (the third total and first addressed to the channel's Atlanta headquarters), the suspect in last week's flurry of attempted mail bombings, former strip-club DJ Cesar Sayoc, was being arraigned at a federal court in downtown Miami. And amid the expected back-and-forth between prosecutors and Sayoc's lawyer, a disturbing new detail in the case emerged: Prosecutors alleged that Sayoc had compiled a list of 100 journalists, entertainers and political figures who may have been targeted with bombs.

Adding a surreal twist to the hearing, reports that CNN had intercepted a third suspected bomb addressed to the cable network (instead of being addressed to John Brennan or James Clapper, this one was addressed simply to 'CNN') broke hours before the hearing, raising questions about the possibility of a copycat bomber (or the existence of an accomplice who was continuing to mail Sayoc's bombs). And in light of what law enforcement perceived to be the persistent threat posed by the bomber, the individuals named on the list - which has not been publicly released - were notified and warned to avoid any suspicious packages.

Here's NBC News:

The FBI agents are working to notify anyone on Sayoc's list. Even if they didn't get a suspicious package, federal authorities believe it's their "duty to warn" anyone on the list of potential victims. Sayoc's court appearance came hours after a downtown Atlanta post office was evacuated after a suspicious package, addressed to CNN headquarters, was intercepted, officials said.

So far, Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes connected to his suspected involvement in the mailings of the 14 (now possibly 15) pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Trump, according to NBC News. Targets included former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert DeNiro, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, California Senator Kamala Harris, liberal political donor and financier George Soros and hedge fund manger turned activist Tom Steyer. Sayoc allegedly sent two packages to Waters and Biden.

Prosecutors allege that Sayoc assembled the bombs, and the list, in a van that was covered with angry anti-media and pro-Trump messaging.

According to the Washington Post, investigators said they suspect Sayoc also sent the bomb discovered on Monday and were conducting forensic tests to try and establish a definitive link.

They also warned that more dangerous packages could already be in the mail system, regardless of whether Sayoc was involved or not.