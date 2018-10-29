Three Reasons Why '7' Is The Most Important Number In The World Right Now

Via DataTrekResearch.com,

We’re seeing a lot of commentary about the number 7 lately, specifically related to the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Chinese yuan. Some sources are even calling it the most important number for global capital markets just. So let’s talk about it...

The issue:

The number 7:

All this matters for 3 reasons:

#1. Trade. The 10% depreciation for the yuan since March largely cancels out the current 10% US tariffs on many Chinese goods in terms of their effect on the country’s exporters. But… these tariffs go to 25% at the end of 2018. A further 15% depreciation in the yuan would certainly exacerbate already parlous relationship between China and the United States. Something global equity markets don’t want to see…

Policymakers at the Central Bank of China were out last week saying they would not use the yuan as a tool to fend off the economics effects of trade disputes. A good piece from the South China Morning Post (link below) explained that the Chinese government “regards the exchange rate not as a normal price indicator but as a symbol of China’s economic health that must be defended.”

#2. Global capital markets volatility. Those of you with long-ish memories will recall that China did allow a surprise 2% devaluation during the local stock market rout of August 2015. Markets around the world took that as a sign of panic on the part of Chinese policymakers, and equities in developed economies plummeted the Monday morning of the move lower for the yuan.

Currency trading data complied by Bloomberg last week shows that dollar-yuan volumes are now higher than that 2015 meltdown. They attribute this to several Chinese banks selling dollars, potentially to defend the yuan. Worth noting: the yuan weakened a further 0.4% over the 2 days after this possible central bank intervention.

#3. The Chinese economy. The SCMP article notes that China saw $500 billion of outflows in 2015 as it weakened its currency from 6.2/dollar to 6.4/dollar. With the currency now 9.4% lower than 2015, and near its 2011-present lows, further outflows from incremental devaluation is a real risk.

All this could not come at a worse time for the Chinese economy, already beset by trade/tariff frictions, frothy real estate markets, and high levels of corporate financial leverage.