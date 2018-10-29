Watch Live: Angela Merkel Confirms Retirement From Politics After 2021

After Angela Merkel's CDU suffered a crushing defeat in regional elections in the western state of Hesse, the German leader is giving a press conference Monday morning to discuss what went wrong - and presumably to address reports that she will be retiring from politics at the end of her term.

In her opening remarks, she took responsibility for her party's loss in Hesse on Sunday, and added that her party had "lost credibility." She also confirmed earlier media reports that she will not be seeking reelection as either CDU party chair or as a parliamentarian - in fact, she will not be seeking any political posts after the end of her current term, which ends in 2021. This will see her leave office as Europe's longest serving leader.

Reports emerged Monday that Merkel won't seek another term in the German Parliament after her current term ends in 2021.