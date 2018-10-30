"Algo-Induced Panics" Leave Traders Screaming "I Don't Care, Just Get Me Out"

With hedge funds having suffered their longest losing streak on record... (Goldman VIP Basket down 6 weeks in a row, and cratering in October)

It is no surprise that former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow noted this morning that "I can't find anyone who has enjoyed October..."

With both the dollar and gold up most on the month and bonds and stocks lower... as correlations snap across every asset class, either can we.

Via Bloomberg,

We’ve spent a lot of time of late debating why equity markets have struggled so badly in October. Most of the hypotheses, frankly, haven’t been all that helpful. Today, we got a modest bounce in Asia and early U.S. futures trading and people are equally struggling to come up with a unified theory for that... but even that is fading.

Personally, I’m more sympathetic to the view it was news from China’s CSRC on measures meant to encourage more liquidity being pumped into the stock market than some notion that there has been progress on the U.S.-Sino trade front. But if you want to know the real reason, you would be better off chalking it up to randomness.

A quick glance at any of a number of indexes that track hedge fund performance will starkly tell you that the commentators’ debate about why things have moved as they have will most likely elicit the response, “I don’t care, just get me out of here.” It’s Oct. 30 and it would be shocking if many, or any, traders are looking to add risk before month-end. And this attitude could carry right through to the midterm elections. If I told you how they would come out, would you be willing to bet the ranch on how markets will react?

As early-bird U.S. begins to arrive, futures are trading right in the middle of yesterday’s range. And just about every other equity market of note finished or is presently sitting at prices we’ve seen already in this young week. That seems fitting.

Traders need to avoid adding to their woes by seeing fundamentally significant moves behind every algorithmically induced panic. Easier said than done when alpha is hard to come by and liquidity is sparse. Even when reported trading volumes are decent, it doesn’t help when the market is serially all bids then offers. Describing these episodes as markets being risk on versus risk off gives too much credit to what is going on.

As we limp toward November, tentative would be the best way to describe what it looks like out there. Markets have clear biases but are afraid to push the issue. Ironically, that’s not a bad set-up to eventually allow trends to develop. But the timing is unknowable.

On the monthly charts, 10-year Treasury yields look like they want to go up, but they failed rather miserably at the 200-month moving average. It’s now major league resistance and, importantly, confirms a lot of what can be gleaned from much shorter studies. You can be sure traders would love to see what’s above there. Perhaps the caution comes from the fact that monthly support is a decent bit lower than what is suggested by the dailies.

The dollar looks like it’s defiantly pushing northward. I have to say that versus the euro this well advertised 1.13 level is looking less and less formidable. As is August’s year-to-date high in the dollar index. I’m very interested to see how the currency reacts the next time Washington pushes back on its strength. At the moment, it looks like that would be an opportunity rather than a danger for the bulls. Especially when you include emerging markets in the conversation. The MSCI emerging markets currency index sits, with two trading days left to go, just above its very creditable 55-MMA. Of course, I may be getting ahead of myself. A trap easy to fall into.

The only thing one can say about gold, is no one is getting rich trading that at the moment.