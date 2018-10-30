Mattis Calls For Yemen Ceasefire Within 30 Days 

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 10/30/2018 - 19:45

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has called for a ceasefire in the Yemen civil war within 30 days, reports AFP

"We want to see everybody around a peace table based on a ceasefire, based on a pullback from the border & then based on ceasing dropping of bombs...you can’t say we’re going to do it sometime in the future. We need to be doing this in the next 30 days," said Mattis while speaking at the United States Institute of Peace.

Mattis added "I believe the Saudis and the Emiratis are ready."  

Developing... 

Tags
War Conflict
Politics